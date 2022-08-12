Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $251,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 60,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.