Manchester United Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 35,811 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,933% compared to the average volume of 888 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Manchester United by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,122,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $7,838,000.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

Manchester United stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. 29,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Manchester United Announces Dividend

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.95%.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.