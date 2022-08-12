Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.258 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

