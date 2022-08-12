Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
