Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after buying an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,360,000 after buying an additional 228,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,082,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,806,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

