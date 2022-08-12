MAPS Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $237,975.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MAPS Coin Profile
MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,460,932 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.
