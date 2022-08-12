Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
MARA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.
Marathon Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 237,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690,052. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
