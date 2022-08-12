Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 237,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690,052. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.