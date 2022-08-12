Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.23

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.46. Marine Products shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 30,412 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Products Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

