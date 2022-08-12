MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.22.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $269.65. 214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,116. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

