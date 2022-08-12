MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $292.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

MKTX traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.34. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.48 and its 200 day moving average is $300.70. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $487.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. CWM LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

