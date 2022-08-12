Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Markforged Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.11 on Friday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $584.46 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

