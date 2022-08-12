Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Cap of $55.09 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

