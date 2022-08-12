Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Up 514.4% in July

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a growth of 514.4% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

FINM opened at $9.90 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

