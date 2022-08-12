Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 194,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,514. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.59. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,049,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

