Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $146.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.57.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,191,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.