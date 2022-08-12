Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.99. 10,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

