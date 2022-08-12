Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,077 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,014. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

