Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,154 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

AMD traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $100.50. 874,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,685,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

