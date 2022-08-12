Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 516,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,299,736. The firm has a market cap of $289.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

