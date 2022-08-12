Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.60. 52,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,610. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.