Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.91% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Read More

