Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 244,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,602. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

