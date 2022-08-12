Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,017,058,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.07. The company had a trading volume of 61,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.02 and its 200-day moving average is $347.58. The company has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

