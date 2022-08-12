Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $16.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE MLM opened at $364.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
