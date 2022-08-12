Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $16.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $364.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

