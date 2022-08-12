Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson Sells 3,206 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ITT Trading Up 1.7 %

ITT traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 274,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,927. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.54.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ITT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.