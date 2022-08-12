Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.985-$2.045 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 575.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

