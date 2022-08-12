Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 207.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

