Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,303. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $182.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Matinas BioPharma

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.