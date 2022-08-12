Mativ Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Mativ Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MATV stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. Mativ has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Mativ Company Profile
