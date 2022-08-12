Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Earnings Results

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.
Matterport stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60.
In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
