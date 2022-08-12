Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Earnings Results

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Matterport updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.46)-$(0.50) EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Matterport stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

