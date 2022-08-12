Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Trading Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.