Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.46)-$(0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $132-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.40 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,198,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

