Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY remained flat at $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

