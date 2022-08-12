McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Cut by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.82. 3,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

