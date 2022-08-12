McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.05% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $91.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

