McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.25.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

McKesson stock opened at $358.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.30. McKesson has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Tobam lifted its position in McKesson by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

