McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in McKesson by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in McKesson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 92,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,428,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of MCK opened at $358.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.