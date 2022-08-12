MDtoken Price Down 71.3% Over Last Week (MDTK)

MDtoken (MDTK) traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, MDtoken has traded 71.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MDtoken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MDtoken has a market cap of $4,317.52 and approximately $16.00 worth of MDtoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015357 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MDtoken Coin Profile
MDtoken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,112 coins. MDtoken’s official message board is mdtoken.mdinvest.nl/en/c/informativo. MDtoken’s official Twitter account is @mdinvestnl and its Facebook page is accessible here. MDtoken’s official website is mdtoken.net.
MDtoken Coin Trading
