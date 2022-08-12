MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,350.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.0 %

MELI stock opened at $1,032.47 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 218.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

