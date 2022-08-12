Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 487.6% in July

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 487.6% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DMLRY opened at $15.54 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.