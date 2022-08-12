Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 487.6% in July

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 487.6% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMLRY opened at $15.54 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercedes-Benz Group (DMLRY)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.