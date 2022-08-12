Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBINN stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.