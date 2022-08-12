Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,306. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
