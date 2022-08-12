Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Shares of MREO opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
