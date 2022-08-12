Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

MRSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 3.32. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $52,256.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,815,046.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 69.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,659 shares during the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 45.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 141,510 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

