Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRSN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 275,458 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.