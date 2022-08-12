Metahero (HERO) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. Metahero has a total market cap of $43.68 million and $2.26 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069955 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.