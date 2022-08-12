Mettalex Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $237,795.19 and $20,536.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mettalex has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014942 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038968 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
