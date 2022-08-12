M&G plc (LON:MNG) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.20

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,360.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.55. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230.83 ($2.79).

In other news, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

