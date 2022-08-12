Michael Hsing Sells 6,306 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $3,316,640.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,798,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Michael Hsing sold 3,798 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $1,984,037.22.

On Friday, July 1st, Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

MPWR stock traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.75. The company had a trading volume of 442,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,121. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

