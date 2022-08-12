Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $64.39. 460,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,387,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

