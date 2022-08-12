Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2,171.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,662 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $47,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after buying an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $63.60. 307,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,387,205. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

